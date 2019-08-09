(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :- Earlier, at the outset of proceedings, the court stopped workers and lawyers from taking selfies with Maryam inside the premises and asked them not to spoil the decorum of the courtroom.

It is pertinent to mention that strict security arrangements were made on the occasion.

A large contingent of police was positioned inside and outside the court, besides officials of anti-riot force.

A number of PML-N workers had also gathered outside the court and attempted to enter court premises but the police stopped them.All roads leading to the court were closed temporarily whereas traffic wardens were posted to facilitate the masses.

A NAB team arrested Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas on Thursday when they were at Kot Lakhpat Jail to meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.