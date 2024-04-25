Court stops PTI founder, his wife from provocative statements against institutions

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday stopped the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), founder and Bushra Bibi from giving statements against the state institutions and official

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday stopped the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), founder and Bushra Bibi from giving statements against the state institutions and officials.

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana issued the order regarding the matter of PTI's founder and his wife.

The order stated that media should refrain from publishing politically provocative narratives targeting state institutions and their officials.

The court said that it is alleged that founder of PTI had made political, provocative and biased statements against the honorable person of the state institutions. It is the responsibility of the court to take care of the requirements of court decorum and fair trial.

It said that prison authorities should restore the prison court to its pre-Eid position. The media will not make inflammatory, biased statements and it will limit its reporting to the extent of the court proceedings. The media also will not report the statements of the accused given during the trial.

Prosecution, accused and advocates who are present in the court shall also refrain from making such statements as it may offend the decorum of the court. According to the code of conduct of PEMRA, the political statement of the accused does not come in legal reporting.