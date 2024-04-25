Open Menu

Court Stops PTI Founder, His Wife From Provocative Statements Against Institutions

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2024 | 09:47 PM

Court stops PTI founder, his wife from provocative statements against institutions

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday stopped the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), founder and Bushra Bibi from giving statements against the state institutions and official

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday stopped the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), founder and Bushra Bibi from giving statements against the state institutions and officials.

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana issued the order regarding the matter of PTI's founder and his wife.

The order stated that media should refrain from publishing politically provocative narratives targeting state institutions and their officials.

The court said that it is alleged that founder of PTI had made political, provocative and biased statements against the honorable person of the state institutions. It is the responsibility of the court to take care of the requirements of court decorum and fair trial.

It said that prison authorities should restore the prison court to its pre-Eid position. The media will not make inflammatory, biased statements and it will limit its reporting to the extent of the court proceedings. The media also will not report the statements of the accused given during the trial.

Prosecution, accused and advocates who are present in the court shall also refrain from making such statements as it may offend the decorum of the court. According to the code of conduct of PEMRA, the political statement of the accused does not come in legal reporting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Wife Nasir May Media From Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Under training officers visit Special Branch Headq ..

Under training officers visit Special Branch Headquarters Roberts Club

14 minutes ago
 Industries promotion can help eliminate unemployme ..

Industries promotion can help eliminate unemployment : Sindh Minister for Indus ..

14 minutes ago
 Step afoot to ensure durable peace in Balochistan: ..

Step afoot to ensure durable peace in Balochistan: Ziuallah

14 minutes ago
 PML-N office torching cases: ATC summons PTI leade ..

PML-N office torching cases: ATC summons PTI leaders, others for indictment on M ..

14 minutes ago
 Oman, UAE deluge 'most likely' linked to climate c ..

Oman, UAE deluge 'most likely' linked to climate change: scientists

15 minutes ago
 CRBC tender to be floated by June; Chief Minister ..

CRBC tender to be floated by June; Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali ..

15 minutes ago
122 cases registered against accused involved in d ..

122 cases registered against accused involved in drug trafficking

14 minutes ago
 Models, poster and quiz competition held at AIOU

Models, poster and quiz competition held at AIOU

14 minutes ago
 Passco GM, deputy visit wheat procurement centers ..

Passco GM, deputy visit wheat procurement centers in Burewala

14 minutes ago
 Non-Muslim Pakistanis enjoy freedom, state patrona ..

Non-Muslim Pakistanis enjoy freedom, state patronage: Kundi

25 minutes ago
 Dengue Control Committee gathers in Jhang

Dengue Control Committee gathers in Jhang

25 minutes ago
 BHP launches $38.8 billion takeover bid for rival ..

BHP launches $38.8 billion takeover bid for rival Anglo American

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan