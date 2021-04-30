Court stops salary of SHO Factory Area

Additional District & Sessions Judge Shakeel Ahmad has stopped salary of Station House Officer (SHO) Factory Area police station over non-compliance of court orders

According to details, the court repeatedly directed SHO Factory Area Mian Asghar Ali to deliver summon to a witness in State vs.

Shahid case pending in the court but the police officer failed to comply with court orders.

Therefore, taking serious notice, the judge stopped payment of salary to SHO Factory Area Mian Asghar Ali till further orders.