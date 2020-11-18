Court summon prosecution witnesses in Lok Virsa reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday summoned prosecution witnesses on next hearing with relevant record in reference pertaining to Lok Virsa corruption against PPP's Senator Robina Khalid.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The prosecution witnesses including Khalid Salam and Muhammad Sadiq appeared before the court for testimony.

The court noted that the witness Khalid Salam had no relevant record to this the judge asked him to again come on next hearing with complete record.

The hearing on the case then adjourned till December 10.

Meanwhile, AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali adjourned hearing till December 8, on the requests of defense lawyers in Nandipur power project reference.