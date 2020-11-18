UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Summon Prosecution Witnesses In Lok Virsa Reference

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Court summon prosecution witnesses in Lok Virsa reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday summoned prosecution witnesses on next hearing with relevant record in reference pertaining to Lok Virsa corruption against PPP's Senator Robina Khalid.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The prosecution witnesses including Khalid Salam and Muhammad Sadiq appeared before the court for testimony.

The court noted that the witness Khalid Salam had no relevant record to this the judge asked him to again come on next hearing with complete record.

The hearing on the case then adjourned till December 10.

Meanwhile, AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali adjourned hearing till December 8, on the requests of defense lawyers in Nandipur power project reference.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption National Accountability Bureau Lawyers December Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

MAO College celebrates 'Shan-e-Rehmat-u-lil Aalame ..

2 minutes ago

Era of pure-bred Arabian horses witnessing current ..

31 minutes ago

Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force Called On Chief Of ..

43 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,292 new COVID-19 cases, 890 recove ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Indep ..

46 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi’s MAKTABA launches ‘Creative Rea ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.