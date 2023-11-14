Court summons absent accusers in LNG case

The Accountability Court here on Tuesday once again issued summon notices to the accusers of the LNG case who were absent during the scheduled hearing today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The Accountability Court here on Tuesday once again issued summon notices to the accusers of the LNG case who were absent during the scheduled hearing today.

Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the LNG reference case against former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

During the hearing, Defense Counsel Zaffarullah stated that the Supreme Court had directed to refrain from issuing final decisions regarding all restored cases.

The accountability court adjourned the hearing on the LNG reference until December 19.