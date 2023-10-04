Open Menu

Court Summons Accused For Indictment In Data Leak Case

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2023 | 08:49 PM

A local court on Wednesday instructed the accused to ensure their presence at the next hearing for indictment in a case pertaining to the leak of assets details

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) A local court on Wednesday instructed the accused to ensure their presence at the next hearing for indictment in a case pertaining to the leak of assets details.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjamand heard the case against the accused Shahid Aslam and officials of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR).

The court fixed November 9, a date to frame charges against the accused.

It may be mentioned here that accused Shahid Aslam and officials of FBR were on post-arrest bail. However, the court had declared co-accused Ahmed Noorani as an absconder due to continuous disappearance.

