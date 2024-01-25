Court summons accused for indictment in PA illegal appointments case

An anti-corruption court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of Punjab Assembly illegal appointments case against former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) An anti-corruption court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of Punjab Assembly illegal appointments case against former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others.

The court summoned all the accused for indictment on the next date of hearing, February 1.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the proceedings, wherein Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and co-accused Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary to chief minister Punjab, were not produced.

During the proceedings, in compliance with the court orders, a copy of challan was given to accused Tahir who was absent at the last hearing.

At this, the court noted that the process of distribution of challan copies had been completed as already copies of challan had been given to 12 accused, including Parvez Elahi, at the last hearing.

The court, adjourning further hearing of the matter till February 1, summoned all the accused for indictment on the next date of hearing. The court also expressed annoyance over not producing Muhammad Khan Bhatti during the hearing.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had registered the case, accusing Parvez Elahi of unlawful appointments and kickbacks. Allegedly, qualified candidates were denied positions while those who had not taken exams were appointed. The ACE claimed that, as then chief minister, Parvez Elahi misused his authority, influencing appointments after receiving bribes.