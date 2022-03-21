Court summons accused for indictment in rape case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday summoned two accused, involved in gang-raping of a woman and her teenaged daughter, for indictment on March 29

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday summoned two accused, involved in gang-raping of a woman and her teenaged daughter, for indictment on March 29.

Earlier, the police produced rickshaw driver, Umar Farooq, and his accomplice, Munsib, before an ATC judge.

A prosecutor argued before the court that the police had filed a complete challan against the accused. He submitted that the accused were found guilty during the investigation.

He submitted that the victims also identified them in an identification parade whereas their DNA test was also positive.

At this, the court ordered for producing the accused for indictment on March 29 and adjourned further proceedings.

The Chung Police had registered a rape case against the two men on the woman's complaint under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code. The accused gang-raped woman and her daughter in LDA Avenue area on August 22, 2021.