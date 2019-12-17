UrduPoint.com
Court Summons All Accused On Jan 6 In LNG Reference

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 12:48 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Monday extended the judicial remand of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and ex-finance minister Miftah Ismael till January 6, in LNG import agreement reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ):An Accountability Court (AC) Monday extended the judicial remand of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and ex-finance minister Miftah Ismael till January 6, in LNG import agreement reference.

The court also summoned other co-accused in LNG reference on next date of hearing.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan conducted hearing on corruption reference moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Abbasi, Miftah and others. The accused were produced before the judge after ending of their judicial remand time.

During the course of proceeding, Abbasi's lawyer pleaded before the court that the NAB neither arrested other co-accused nor they were served summon notice in this case. At this, the court served summon notice to other accused including chairman oil and gas regulatory authority (OGRA) Uzma Adil, Agha Jan Akhter , former chairman ogra Saeed Ahmed Khan, ex member ogra Aamir Naseem, former managing director Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Shahid Islam, chairman Engro Group Hussain Daud and director Abdul Samad.

