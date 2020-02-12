UrduPoint.com
Court Summons Arguments In Acquittal Petition In Pink Residency Reference

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:38 PM

Court summons arguments in acquittal petition in Pink residency reference

Accountability Court (AC) has summoned argument on acquittal petition in fake accounts case pink residency reference against Abdul Ghani and others

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th February, 2020) Accountability Court (AC) has summoned argument on acquittal petition in fake accounts case pink residency reference against Abdul Ghani and others.Accused was presented in the court from jail during hearing while on this occasion NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed, Investigation officer Shahzaib Durani, Counsel Arshad Tabrez, Jamshed and Zahid Bukhari appeared in the court.

Petition for permission to go abroad was submitted by Co-accused Mohammad Aslam while NAB prosecutor told to court that co-accused Zain Malik plea bargaining is in process and requested for more time while court accepted NAB request.Court while directing counsel for petitioner to give arguments on acquittal petition on next hearing adjourned the hearing till March 03.

