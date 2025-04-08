Court Summons Asad Qaiser In Azadi March Case
Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2025 | 09:05 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The local court of Islamabad on Tuesday summoned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser in a case related to the Haqeeqi Azadi March after the police submitted the investigation report.
Judicial Magistrate Azhar Nadeem's court called the former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to appear in person at the next hearing of the Haqeeqi Azadi March case.
The decision came after police submitted a charge sheet against him in court.
During the hearing, lawyer Ayesha Khalid appeared on behalf of Asad Qaiser.
The court noted that the charge sheet concerning Asad Qaiser had now been filed. In response, the magistrate directed that he be summoned to the next hearing so that copies of the report could be distributed.
The judge adjourned the hearing until May 13.
The case against Asad Qaiser is registered at the Industrial Area Police Station in Islamabad.
