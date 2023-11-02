Court summons Asif Zardari in Park Lane reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday summoned 19 accused, including former president Asif Ali Zardari in the Park Lane graft reference on December 20.

AC Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case against the Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman and other co-accused.

At the outset of hearing, defence lawyer Arshad Tabraiz said that Asif Ali Zardari was not a director of Park Lane Company when the agreement had taken place.

The court observed that it was only serving notices, and arguments on the merit of case would be heard later.

The court then issued notices to all the accused including Asif Ali Zardari, Muhammad Iqbal, Younis Qadwai, Iqbal Khan Noori, Hussain Lawai, Khwaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, Khwaja Anwar Majeed and M. Farooq Abdullah, and adjourned the case.