Court summons Asif Zardari in Thatha Water Supply reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad on Wednesday summoned 15 accused, including former president Asif Ali Zardari in personal capacity in the Thatha Water Supply reference on December 15.

Khwaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, Minahil Majeed, Ijaz Ahmed Khan and Ali Akbar Khan were among the accused, who were summoned by Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir.

The Thatha Water Supply is a supplementary reference, part of the fake bank accounts and mega money-laundering scam references filed by the National Accountability Bureau against the former president and others.