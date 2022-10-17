Court summons ETPB over Lal Haveli eviction case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :A district and sessions court here on Monday summoned the deputy administrator of the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) over an eviction notice to Lal Haveli.

According to details, Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rashid filed an appeal in the Court to momentarily abstain the department from dispossessing him of a property adjacent to his Lal Haveli residence.

Earlier, the ETPB had served a notice to Sheikh Rashid directing him to vacate the land and rooms adjacent to his Lal Haveli residence within seven days.

While hearing the case, Additional District and Sessions Judge Khursheed Alam Bhatti asked the ETPB officials to appear before the court on October 18.