An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday summoned former ambassador Maj. Gen. (R) Mustafa Anwar Hussain on next hearing in a reference pertaining to the sale of Pakistan embassy's building in Indonesia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday summoned former ambassador Maj. Gen. (R) Mustafa Anwar Hussain on next hearing in a reference pertaining to the sale of Pakistan embassy's building in Indonesia.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on a reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the above matter.

The court summoned the former ambassador to Indonesia on September 17.

The reference stated that Mustafa Anwar Hussain had been appointed ambassador to Indonesia in 2001 by the government.

He sold the building of embassy without the permission of the government and caused a loss worth $1.3 millions to the national exchequer.