Court summons former chairman PTI in Al-Qadir Trust reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) An Accountability Court on Monday ordered Adiala Jail administration to produce the former chairman PTI on December 6, in Al-Qadir Trust case, a scam worth 190 million Pounds.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the post-arrest bail petition of the former chairman PTI in Central Jail Adiala. The defence lawyer Latif Khosa couldn’t appear before the court. At this the court adjourned further hearing till next date.

In a written order, the court said that the hearing was conducted in Adiala Jail following the notification of Federal government.

The former chairman PTI was in judicial lock up in Adiala Jail, it added.

It said that the court was told that the accused was produced before another court in other case due to which he couldn’t be produced here.

It instructed the official of Adiala Jail to produce the former chairman PTI before court on next hearing. It further said that the court had issued arrest warrants against four co-accused who were absconder in the case. It, however, said that co-accused Bushra Bibi was on pre-arrest bail.