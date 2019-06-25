Court summons Gillani on July 2, for indictment

UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday summoned six accused including former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani on July 2, for indictment in a reference pertaining to illegally awarding a publicity campaign through M/S Midas Pvt Ltd.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had nominated a total of seven accused including Yousaf Raza Gillani, Saleem Baig, Inaam Akber and Farooq Awan in above reference.

The trial court had ordered NAB to share copies of reference with the accused persons and summoned all on next hearing for indictment.

The former prime minister and other persons were accused of misusing their authority in granting campaign contract illegally to a Lahore based advertising agency.

The reference stated that there was no competition held to grant contract to Midas company, which was totally against the PPRA rules.

