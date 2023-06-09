Court summons Imran Khan in person on July 6

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A local court on Friday summoned Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan in personal capacity on July 6, in a case pertaining his threatening remarks about a female judge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :A local court on Friday summoned Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan in personal capacity on July 6, in a case pertaining his threatening remarks about a female judge.

The court also served a show-cause notice to the person who submitted surety bonds for the bail of PTI's chief and said that neither PTI's chief nor his guarantor had appeared before this court during hearing.

The court sought report from SSP security regarding the security situation in F-8 Kachehri.

Judicial Magistrate Malik Amanullah issued a four-page order regarding hearing of the case.

The order said that the bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan had been executed as per the staff.

A citizen Chaudhry Zubair had submitted surety bonds worth Rs 20,000 for the bail of Imran Khan, it said.

It said that the court had rejected the exemption from appearance request of Imran Khan on March 23, 29 and April 28.

The order said that there were no grounds to grant exemption from appearance to PTI's head from this day's hearing.

The order said that the chief commissioner ICT had shifted a lower court to the judicial complex for hearing of a case registered by Margala Police Station against Imran Khan.

As per the defence lawyer, Imran Khan was ready to appear before the trial court if the security arrangements were satisfactory, it added.

It further said that it was necessary to seek report from the SP security regarding the security for the appearance of Imran Khan before the court.

The order said that neither chairman PTI nor his guarantor appeared before the court.

The court summoned the both on July 6.

It may be mentioned here that capital's police had registered FIR against Imran Khan for giving a threatening remarks about a female judge Zeba Chaudhry during his address to a public rally in F-9 Park.