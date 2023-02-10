Court summons Imran Khan in person on March 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :A lower court on Friday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s chief Imran Khan in personal capacity on March 29 in a case regarding vandalizing the public property during long march.

Civil Judge Hassan Chishti heard the case with regarding to first information report (FIR) registered by the Sehala Police Station. Prosecutor Ayesha Akbar and case investigation officer appeared before the court.

The police submitted the case record against Imran Khan, after which the court issued summon notice to PTI's chief.