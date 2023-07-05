Open Menu

Court Summons Imran Khan In Toshakhana Case

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :A local court of Islamabad on Wednesday fixed toshakhana criminal case for hearing tomorrow and also served notice to Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) for appearance in personal capacity.

Additional District and Session Judge Hamayun Dilawar would take up the case for hearing on Thursday.

Previously, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had directed the trial court to re-decide the maintainability of the toshakhana case within seven days after hearing chairman PTI.

Imran Khan had challenged the admissibility of the toshakhana case before the IHC which set aside the verdict of the trial court. The IHC bench had stated that the trial court had dismissed the petition of former prime minister on weak grounds. The bench asked the lower court to consider the petition of Imran Khan as pending.

