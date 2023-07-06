Open Menu

Court Summons Imran Khan In Toshakhana Case

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 09:47 PM

:The District & Sessions Court Islamabad on Thursday summoned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman on July 10, in the Toshakhana criminal case and also sought arguments on the maintainability of the complaint lodged by the District Election Commissioner

Additional District and Session Judge Hamayun Dilawar heard the matter regarding the admissibility of the case in light of the direction of Islamabad High Court.

Imran Khan's lawyer Barrister Gohar Ali adopted the stance that the case was fixed for hearing on July 8. His client could not appear before the court today as he had to appear before the Lahore High Court (LHC), he said and prayed the court to grant any next date after July 10 for further proceedings.

The judge remarked that the IHC had ordered the trial court to decide the maintainability of the case within seven days.

The court said that it was fixing the case for hearing on July 7, as it had to conclude the case till July 10.

The judge said that he would also approve the exemption from appearance request if moved by PTI's chairman on next hearing.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)'s counsel Amjad Pervaiz said the PTI chief had already enjoyed one and a half month adjournment in the case due to the stay order of the IHC.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till July 7.

Meanwhile, Sessions Judge Malik Amaan also summoned ex-prime minsiter Imran Khan on July 19 in the woman judge threatening case while extending his interim bail to the said time period. The court accepted exemption from appearance request of Imran Khan for this day hearing and also served notice to his guarantor.

