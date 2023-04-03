Court summons IO for testimony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :A local court on Monday summoned the investigation officer (IO) for testimony in a case against the accused involved in killing his own daughter and hiding the body at the metro station.

Additional District and Session Judge Hamayun Dilawar heard the murder case against accused Muhammad Wajid. The FIR was registered by Ramna Police Station.

The IO could not attend the case proceeding, at this, the court instructed him to appear at the next hearing for recording his statement. The further hearing of the case was adjourned till April 17.

It may be mentioned here that the accused Muhammad Wajid had thrown the body of his daughter at the metro station after killing her. The police arrested him after the registration of an FIR against him.