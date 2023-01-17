Court summons IOs, accused in case regarding returned references

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2023 | 06:45 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to co-accused and investigation officers' cases regarding the future of NAB references which were returned after the amendments in the law

A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the cases. The accountability courts had returned the references against National Assembly's Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and others.

The court instructed the respondents to ensure their attendance at the next hearing so that the proceeding on the case could be started.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani remarked that the references were returned by the courts without going into their merits. Additional Prosecutor General Jahanzeb Bharwana said that it also had to be viewed that whether the NAB Ordinance would be applied to cases between 1985 and 1990. The NAB was working on the digitalization of records since 1985, he said.

Justice Kayani instructed the accused to ensure their attendance at the next hearing otherwise the court would order to block their CNICs and place their Names on the exit control list.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till February 27.

