Court Summons Maryam Nawaz On July 19 In Avenfield Case

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 04:49 PM

Court summons Maryam Nawaz on July 19 in Avenfield case

An accountability court summoned Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Maryam Nawaz on July 19 in Avenfield reference

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th July, 2019) An accountability court summoned Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Maryam Nawaz on July 19 in Avenfield reference.The court's judge Mohammad Bashir issued summon for Maryam Nawaz as according to the National Accountability Bureau her trust deed was proven fake in the case.The NAB submitted a plea against Maryam Nawaz for trial on the basis of fake documents.Last year in September, the Islamabad High Court had suspended the sentences for Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (retd) M Safdar in the Avenfield corruption reference.On July 6, after four extensions in the original six-month deadline to conclude all three cases, the accountability court announced its verdict in the Avenfield reference.

Nawaz, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar were sentenced to 11 years, eight years and one year, respectively, in prison.Maryam and Safdar were accused in the Avenfield reference only.The Avenfield properties reference was one of three filed by the NAB last year in light of the Supreme Court's verdict against Nawaz in the Panama papers case.

The reference pertains to the ownership of the Sharif family's apartments at Avenfield House, London.

