Court summons MD witness on August 7, in Nandipur project reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday granted time to prosecution witness and Managing Director PEPCO for preparation to record his statement in Nandipur Power Project reference against former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf and others.

AC Judge Arshad Malik heard a reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding delay in execution of Nandipur project which had caused a loss of Rs 27 billion to national exchequer.

During this day hearing, prosecution witness and MD Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) Tahir Jamaal appeared before the court and requested the judge to grant him some time for preparation before his testimony.

The court accepted the request and adjourned hearing of the case till August 7.

It may be mentioned here that the court had earlier acquitted ex-law minister Dr. Baber Awan and retired Justice Riaz Kiyani in above reference. However, the acquittal pleas of Pervez Ashraf and other two accused were rejected by the same court.

The NAB had stated that the accused deliberately delayed the execution of power project which caused a huge financial loss to national kitty.