UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Summons MD Witness On August 7, In Nandipur Project Reference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 05:00 PM

Court summons MD witness on August 7, in Nandipur project reference

An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday granted time to prosecution witness and Managing Director PEPCO for preparation to record his statement in Nandipur Power Project reference against former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday granted time to prosecution witness and Managing Director PEPCO for preparation to record his statement in Nandipur Power Project reference against former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf and others.

AC Judge Arshad Malik heard a reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding delay in execution of Nandipur project which had caused a loss of Rs 27 billion to national exchequer.

During this day hearing, prosecution witness and MD Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) Tahir Jamaal appeared before the court and requested the judge to grant him some time for preparation before his testimony.

The court accepted the request and adjourned hearing of the case till August 7.

It may be mentioned here that the court had earlier acquitted ex-law minister Dr. Baber Awan and retired Justice Riaz Kiyani in above reference. However, the acquittal pleas of Pervez Ashraf and other two accused were rejected by the same court.

The NAB had stated that the accused deliberately delayed the execution of power project which caused a huge financial loss to national kitty.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Company Same May August Billion PEPCO Court

Recent Stories

Government allocates Rs 2 billion for executing n ..

2 minutes ago

Patrolling police nab 22 POs in June in Faisalabad ..

11 seconds ago

43 booked for water, power theft in Sargodha

13 seconds ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for int ..

14 seconds ago

Pakistan’s semi-final qualification hangs in bal ..

14 minutes ago

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Hussain Alvi graces ..

16 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.