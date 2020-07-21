Court summons Mir Shakil on August 5

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday summoned Jang /Geo group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman (MSR) on August 5, accused in illegal plots allotment case.

The court also issued notices to former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Humayun Faiz and former LDA Director Land Development Mian Bashir Ahmed in the case.

Accountability Court Judge Asad Ali conducted the proceedings on reference filed against Mir Shakil and others.

To a court query about non-appearance of accused, the NAB Prosecutor Haris Qureshi told that only Mir Shakil was under custody, whereas Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had gone abroad.

He further submitted that former LDA director general Humayun Faiz and former LDA director land Mian Bashir Ahmad were not arrested yet.

At this, the court questioned that why Mir Shakil was not produced.

To which, the NAB Prosecutor replied that he was not produced due to COVID-19 protocol.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings on reference till August 5 and summoned all accused.

It is pertinent to mention here that National Accountability Bureau had filed filed a reference against Mir Shakil and others.

Besides Mir Shakil, former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Humayun Faiz, former Director Land Development Mian Bashir Ahmed had been named as the accused in Rs 143.5 million reference.

The NAB had alleged that Mir Shakil obtained illegal exemption of 54 plots of one-kanal each in Johar Town Lahore,with the connivance of Nawaz Sharif, the then chief minister of Punjab, in violation of the exemption policy in 1986.