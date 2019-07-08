Court summons more witnesses in Ashiana-e-Iqbal scam

UrduPoint.com
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :An accountability court (AC) here on Monday, adjourning the hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scam till July 13, summoned more prosecution witnesses.

AC Judge Naeem Arshad conducted the proceedings wherein the accused, Ahad Cheema, Fawad Hassan Fawad and others, were produced.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also appeared in connection with the case, whereas the National Accountability Bureau prosecutor submitted an investigation report.

Shehbaz Sharif remained present for some time but, on repeated requests, the court allowed him to leave.

The court recorded statements of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Additional Registrar Sidra Mansoor, SECP Deputy Registrar Ghulam Mustafa and Lahore Development Authority's Engineering Specialist Muhammad Riaz.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the case till July 13 and summoned two more prosecution witnesses for recording their statements.

Shehbaz Sharif and others were also indicted in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing case. NAB had accused Shehbaz Sharif of misusing his authority which resulted in failure of the project, depriving 61,000 applicants of housing units. NAB alleged that Shehbaz Sharif, in connivance with former DG LDA Ahad Cheema, awarded the contract to a proxy.

A Lahore High Court division bench had already granted bail to Shehbaz Sharif in Ashiana-e-Iqbal and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.

