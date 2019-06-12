UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Summons NAB IO For Testimony

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 07:59 PM

Court summons NAB IO for testimony

An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday summoned last prosecution witness on June 19 for testimony in a reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar pertaining to the assets beyond known sources of income

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday summoned last prosecution witness on June 19 for testimony in a reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar pertaining to the assets beyond known sources of income.

AC Judge Muhammad Bashir also directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit a verified copy of the Supreme Court's verdict in which orders were issued for filing a reference against Dar.

Witness Nadir Abbas, who was NAB's investigation officer (IO), had been summoned again on next hearing to record his statement.

It may be mentioned here that the court had already declared Ishaq Dar as a proclaimed offender due to his continuous absence.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Ishaq Dar May June Court

Recent Stories

Ministry to provide clean drinking water facility ..

1 minute ago

President HSATI hopes Budget 2019-2020 to set dire ..

1 minute ago

Lithuania's Shuklin has London Olympics medal stri ..

1 minute ago

US Counterterrorism Envoy to Visit Turkey to Discu ..

1 minute ago

Asfandyar Wali Khan voices concern over cut in hig ..

7 minutes ago

MNAs, Sardar Israr Tareen, Munwara Muneer Baloch h ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.