Court summons NAB IO for testimony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday summoned last prosecution witness on June 19 for testimony in a reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar pertaining to the assets beyond known sources of income.

AC Judge Muhammad Bashir also directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit a verified copy of the Supreme Court's verdict in which orders were issued for filing a reference against Dar.

Witness Nadir Abbas, who was NAB's investigation officer (IO), had been summoned again on next hearing to record his statement.

It may be mentioned here that the court had already declared Ishaq Dar as a proclaimed offender due to his continuous absence.