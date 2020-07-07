UrduPoint.com
Court Summons Nawaz Sharif Through Advertisement

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 08:38 PM

An Accountability Court on Tuesday summoned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Toshakhana vehicles reference case through an advertisement till August 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court on Tuesday summoned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Toshakhana vehicles reference case through an advertisement till August 17.

AC-III Judge Asghar Khan's court has started the process to declare Nawaz Sharif as an absconder due to his continuous disappearance.

The court observed that Nawaz Sharif was deliberately avoiding his appearance in the case. The court gave last opportunity to the accused to submit his answer in the case.

The trial court also sent bailable arrest warrant for former president Asif Ali Zardari in the Toshakhana case.

The bailable arrest warrant can be availed submitting Rs 50,000 surety bonds.

The court said if Asif Zardari would not come to the court with one guarantor, then he should be arrested and presented before the court.

It is pertinent to mention that on June 30, the accountability court in Islamabad issued bailable arrest warrants for former president Asif Ali Zardari and started the process to declare PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif an absconder in the Toshakhana reference.

