Court Summons PTI Chairman In Toshakhana Case On Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2023 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :A local court of Islamabad on Wednesday fixed the Toshakhana criminal case for hearing on Thursday and also served notice to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman to appear in person.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Hamayun Dilawar will take up the case for hearing.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC), on the plea of the PTI chairman, had set aside the verdict of trial court about the maintainability of the Toshakhana case and directed it to re-decide the matter within seven days after hearing the PTI leader.

The IHC in its order observed that the trial court had dismissed the PTI chief's petition on weak grounds.

