Court Summons PTI Chief In Thoshakhana Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 13, 2023 | 11:52 AM

The judge observed that the case will be heard on day-to-day basis.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 13rd, 2023) A District and Sessions Court on Thursday issued a summons for the personal appearance of the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in the Toshakhana case.

The court indicated that the case would be heard on a day-to-day basis.

The Toshakhana case pertains to the government's repository of gifts received by public officials. The hearing was presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar.

Saad Hassan, representing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), appeared in court, while Barrister Gohar represented the PTI chairman. A copy of the PTI's petition filed in the high court was also submitted.

Barrister Gohar requested an adjournment of the Toshakhana case until Saturday, as he would be occupied with high court proceedings on Thursday. However, the judge insisted on proceeding with the hearing on Thursday and summoned the PTI chairman to appear in person.

During the hearing, Sher Afzal Marwat, another lawyer representing the PTI chairman, engaged in heated exchanges with the court.

The judge expressed dissatisfaction with Marwat's behavior and warned of issuing a non-bailable warrant for the PTI chairman.

Barrister Gohar intervened and advised Marwat to leave the courtroom.

