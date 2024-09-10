Open Menu

Court Summons PTI Founder, Bushra Bibi In Toshakhana II Case

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2024 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The special judge central on Tuesday summoned PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana II case on September 16.

Duty Judge Hamayun Dilwar heard the case against the two accused who are currently in Adiala Jail.

The court said that the case would be heard by the relevant judge Amjad Iqbal Ranjha who was currently on leave.

The court served notices to the accused and adjourned hearing till September 16.

