Court Summons PTI Founder In Female Judge Threatening Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 09:08 PM
The court of Judicial Magistrate and Civil Judge Mureed Abbas on Wednesday summoned the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the case of threatening a female judge
The court accepted the PTI's petition, seeking a production order for the PTI founder to appear before the court.
The court issued directives to the Superintendent of Adiala Jail to produce the PTI founder on the next date of hearing.
Subsequently, the case was adjourned till April 3.
