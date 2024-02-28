Open Menu

Court Summons PTI Founder In Female Judge Threatening Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 09:08 PM

Court summons PTI founder in female judge threatening case

The court of Judicial Magistrate and Civil Judge Mureed Abbas on Wednesday summoned the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the case of threatening a female judge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The court of Judicial Magistrate and Civil Judge Mureed Abbas on Wednesday summoned the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the case of threatening a female judge.

The court accepted the PTI's petition, seeking a production order for the PTI founder to appear before the court.

The court issued directives to the Superintendent of Adiala Jail to produce the PTI founder on the next date of hearing.

Subsequently, the case was adjourned till April 3.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jail April Court

Recent Stories

Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Dr Khalid M ..

Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi opens Sports Gala ..

2 minutes ago
 Man found dead in wheat fields

Man found dead in wheat fields

5 minutes ago
 Int'l Wheelchair Day to be observed on March 1

Int'l Wheelchair Day to be observed on March 1

5 minutes ago
 CCPO reviews law and order situation

CCPO reviews law and order situation

5 minutes ago
 Youth-centric think tank CDS launched to roll out ..

Youth-centric think tank CDS launched to roll out national dialogue platform

4 minutes ago
 Administration cancels leaves of staff to cope wit ..

Administration cancels leaves of staff to cope with situation during rain

5 minutes ago
COAS lauds ASP Shehrbano for her selfless devotion ..

COAS lauds ASP Shehrbano for her selfless devotion to duty and professionalism

5 minutes ago
 Corps Commander Peshawar meets Utmanzai tribe elde ..

Corps Commander Peshawar meets Utmanzai tribe elders

2 minutes ago
 MDA seals over 26 unapproved buildings

MDA seals over 26 unapproved buildings

2 minutes ago
 WAPDA digitalizes pre-historic rock carvings in Di ..

WAPDA digitalizes pre-historic rock carvings in Diamer Basha Dam Project

2 minutes ago
 Court hands down death penalty to rapist-cum-kille ..

Court hands down death penalty to rapist-cum-killer

2 minutes ago
 National Assembly's inaugural session scheduled fo ..

National Assembly's inaugural session scheduled for Thursday

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan