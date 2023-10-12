Court summons Raja Pervez Ashraf in rental power case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) An Accountability Court on Thursday adjourned hearing till November 2, on the Rental Power references against former Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf.

AC-Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case against PPP’s leader lodged by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Raja Pervez Ashraf couldn’t appear before the court during hearing.

The court summoned Raja Pervez Ashraf to appear in person at the next hearing.