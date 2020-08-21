Court summons Shehbaz Sharif on 27th in money laundering reference

An accountability court on Friday summoned Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on August 27 in money laundering reference

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Friday summoned Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on August 27 in money laundering reference.

The court also directed jail officials for producing Hamza Shehbaz and other accused on the next date of hearing.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the proceedings on the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A NAB prosecutor apprised the court that Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Salman Shehbaz and 13 others were nominated as the accused in the reference whereas Shehbaz family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion.The prosecutor submitted that Salman Shehbaz, Nusrat Shehbaz, Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali did not join the investigations.

The court directed the investigation officer to apprise about charges against the accused, on the next date of hearing, and why they were not arrested.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till August 27 and summoned the accused on the next date of hearing.

The NAB had filed the reference against Shehbaz Sharif family in the money laundering case.Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Salman Shehbaz, Nusrat Shehbaz, Rabia Imran, Javeria Ali, Nisar Ahmad Ali, Ahmad Khan, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Qasim Qayyum, Rashid, Masroor Anwar, Muhammad Usman, Fazal Dad, Muhammad Shoaib Qamar, Haroon Yousaf Zai have been named accused in the reference comprising of 55 volumes.

According to the reference, the whole family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion. Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were made approvers in the reference.