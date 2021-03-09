UrduPoint.com
Court Summons Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah In NAB Reference

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 11:55 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday served summon notices to 17 accused including Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in illegal contracts of Nooriabad Power Plant and money laundering reference connected to fake bank accounts scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ):An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday served summon notices to 17 accused including Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in illegal contracts of Nooriabad Power Plant and money laundering reference connected to fake bank accounts scam.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi submitted the above reference again to the court after rectifying along with the record comprising 66 volumes. The record was containing the witnesses' statements and evidence against Murad Ali Shah and other accused.

The anti graft body had named Murad Ali Shah, Khursheed Anwar Jamali, Sultan Farooq Ahmed, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Muhammad Sohail Khan Rajpot, Agha Wasif Abbas, Niaz Ali Shiekh, Khalid Mehmood Sheikh, Abdul Nabi Memon, Shadia Jafar, Muhammad Ali, Najamul Hassan, Hassan Raza Abbasi, Shahnawaz Farhan Khehro, Nisar Ahmed, Syed Masoodul Hassan Naqvi and MSME Consultant Private Limited in the reference.

The court had directed all the accused to appear on next hearing.

Earlier, the court had returned the reference to NAB raising objections on it and asked to file it again after rectifying. The reference was filed again last day by the NAB.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the reference.

