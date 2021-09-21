UrduPoint.com

Court Summons Three More Witness Against Ahsan Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 04:50 PM

Court summons three more witness against Ahsan Iqbal

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday summoned three more witness for testimony on October 6, in Naroval Sports City Complex reference against former minister for inter provincial coordination Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday summoned three more witness for testimony on October 6, in Naroval sports City Complex reference against former minister for inter provincial coordination Ahsan Iqbal.

The court also testified one more witness in corruption reference against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s stalwart Ahsan Iqbal.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the graft reference pertaining to misuse of powers in Naroval Sports City construction project. National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s witness Waseem Javed and witness Izhar ul Haq appeared before the court besides Ahsan Iqbal and other accused.

The court marked the attendance of accused and recorded statement of prosecution witness during the hearing. The documents presented by the witness were made part of the case record.

The judge summoned three more witnesses for testimony on next hearing and adjourned the case.

It may be mentioned here that the reference had alleged the former minister for misusing his powers to allocate federation's funds for a provincial project in his constituency to get political advantage which caused financial loss to national exchequer.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption National Accountability Bureau Sports Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz May October Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves AED100 million for scientif ..

Sharjah Ruler approves AED100 million for scientific research in American Univer ..

8 minutes ago
 Date to file annual income tax will not be extende ..

Date to file annual income tax will not be extended, warns FBR

9 minutes ago
 Thailand reports 10,919 new COVID-19 cases, 143 mo ..

Thailand reports 10,919 new COVID-19 cases, 143 more deaths

3 minutes ago
 IHC serves notices to respondents in ICA

IHC serves notices to respondents in ICA

3 minutes ago
 Court defers indictment of Sindh CM till Oct 7

Court defers indictment of Sindh CM till Oct 7

3 minutes ago
 U.S. agricultural futures fall

U.S. agricultural futures fall

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.