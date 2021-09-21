Court summons three more witness against Ahsan Iqbal

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday summoned three more witness for testimony on October 6, in Naroval Sports City Complex reference against former minister for inter provincial coordination Ahsan Iqbal

The court also testified one more witness in corruption reference against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s stalwart Ahsan Iqbal.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the graft reference pertaining to misuse of powers in Naroval Sports City construction project. National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s witness Waseem Javed and witness Izhar ul Haq appeared before the court besides Ahsan Iqbal and other accused.

The court marked the attendance of accused and recorded statement of prosecution witness during the hearing. The documents presented by the witness were made part of the case record.

The judge summoned three more witnesses for testimony on next hearing and adjourned the case.

It may be mentioned here that the reference had alleged the former minister for misusing his powers to allocate federation's funds for a provincial project in his constituency to get political advantage which caused financial loss to national exchequer.