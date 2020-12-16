UrduPoint.com
Court Summons Three Witnesses In Toshakhana Case For Dec. 17

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Court summons three witnesses in Toshakhana case for Dec. 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday summoned three witnesses for testimony on December 17 in Toshakhana reference filed against former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali conducted hearing on graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pertaining to illegal use of Toshakhana's vehicles.

At the outset of hearing, Zardari's lawyer Farouk H. Naek prayed the court to adjourn the case till next week, saying that he was appearing in Supreme Court on daily basis. To this, the judge asked him to appear after 1:00pm to context the case.

NAB prosecutor requested the court to record the statement of other witnesses if the defense lawyer was not conducting cross-examination.

Naek prayed the court to adjourn the case till January 7, adding that he would conduct cross examination on three witnesses together on 7th and 8th January.

The court however summoned three witnesses including Kaleem Shahzad, Muhammad Khalil and Muhammad Nasir Khan on Thursday for testimony and adjourned the case.

Meanwhile, the same court conducted hearing on reference pertaining to alleged embezzlement into the funds allocated for sugarcane growers.

The NAB prosecutor submitted the report regarding confiscation of property owned by four absconders in this case.

The NAB told the court that an accused Nihal Anwar had died and presented his death certificate to the judge.

The court directed all other accused to ensure their attendances on January 7, and adjourned the case.

