Court summons two more witnesses in reference against ex-chairman OGRA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday summoned two more witnesses for testimony in reference against former chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Tauqir Sadiq pertaining to Rs 52 billions corruption.

The defence lawyer conducted cross examination with witness Mir Kamal Marri during this day hearing.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case lodged by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The counsels of the co-accused Dewan Zia ur Rehman and Aqeel Karim Dhedi conducted the cross examination with the prosecution witness.

After this, the court summoned two more witnesses including Aamir Nusrat and Shazia Baig on October 13, for testimony. Tauqeer Sadiq is accused of making illegal appointments in OGRA, manipulating the share prices of gas distribution companies, increasing the benchmark of the unaccounted-for-gas (UFG), allowing new CNG stations and relocating existing filling stations.

Previously, the accountability court on September 14, had dismissed the acquittal plea of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, former secretary Sikandar Hayat Mekan and ex executive director OGRA javed Nazir in another reference pertaining to appointment of Tauqir Sadiq as chairman OGRA. The former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani was also named in the appointment reference.

The NAB had filed two reference one against Tauqir Sadiq regarding corruption in OGRA and second was pertaining to his appointment against two ex-prime ministers and others.