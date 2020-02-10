Court summons witnesses against Dr Shahid Masood in PTV corruption case

A special FIA court on Monday recorded the statement of complainant Pervez Khan in a plea filed against alleged financial embezzlement worth Rs 38 million in PTV

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :A special FIA court on Monday recorded the statement of complainant Pervez Khan in a plea filed against alleged financial embezzlement worth Rs 38 million in PTV.

The special judge central Kamran Basharat Mufti resumed the hearing of the case whereas the prosecution pleaded that the complainant was present and urged for recording his statement which the court approved.

The complainant stated that he was serving as Admin Officer in ptv Peshawar in 2008 whereas Dr Shahid Masood was appointed as MD PTV at that time.

The counsel for PTV interfered at the moment and judge observed "It seems you don't have confidence over your witness." The judge said it was your witness who don't even know that what statement he was supposed to give before the court.

Dr Shahid Masood was present in the court and urged the court for few questions from the complainant which was allowed.

Shahid Masood asked either he did any corruption in PTV which the complainant replied in no. Masood asked again either he misused his powers and took money from a company which the complainant also said in no.

Masood pleaded the that prosecution lacked any evidence, even though he was produced handcuffed for seventy days.

The court asked the prosecution about the original evidence/documents which the prosecutor nodded in no.

The court inquired about the witnesses and also issued notices to four witnesses Sajid Akhtar, Yusaf Baig, Ihsan Qadir and Ghulam Rasool for February 24.

It is worth mentioning that the case was under trial against Kashif Rabbani, Roshan Mustafa Gillani and Fawad Shabbir and Dr Shahid Masood.

According to the FIA, Shahid Masood signed an agreement with a fake company to allegedlyobtain the media rights for the Pakistan cricket board.