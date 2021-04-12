UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Summons Witnesses In Safa Gold Mall Reference

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 08:11 PM

Court summons witnesses in Safa Gold Mall reference

An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday summoned prosecution witnesses on next hearing in a graft reference pertaining to Safa Gold Mall

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday summoned prosecution witnesses on next hearing in a graft reference pertaining to Safa Gold Mall.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the graft reference moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA).

NAB Prosecutor Mirza Usman Masood pleaded that the two floors of Safa Gold Mall were constructed in violation of laws.

The defence lawyer said that the building design was approved by the CDA to this the prosecutor said that there were other rules and procedure required to be followed.

Deputy Director CDA adopted the stance that it was approved in 2010 and it was clearly mention in DBC. There were many officers who were part of the approving committee but the NAB named him as accused, he said.

The NAB prosecutor said that the DBC had approved only design. After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till April 15.

Meanwhile, AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan dismissed an acquittal plea of former officer of CDA Ghulam Murtaza Javed in case pertaining to misuse of powers. Another co-accused filed a request to the court to present witnesses in his favor. After this, hearing of the case was adjourned.

Related Topics

Hearing National Accountability Bureau April Gold Capital Development Authority Court

Recent Stories

French homeschooling system hit by hackers from Ru ..

1 minute ago

Sikh yatrees arrive for Baisaki celebrations

1 minute ago

WHO Delegation Plans to Inspect Production of Sput ..

1 minute ago

NASA Signs Deal on Gagarin Anniversary to Fly Real ..

1 minute ago

Ramazan bazaars to sell commodities at low rates: ..

4 minutes ago

Body found in Daharmunah area of IIOJK

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.