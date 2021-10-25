UrduPoint.com

Court Summons Witnesses In Veena Malik's Children Custody Case

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 09:10 PM

Court summons witnesses in Veena Malik's children custody case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :A civil court Monday summoned the witnesses in actress Veena Malik's children custody case.

According to details, the former husband of the renowned actress, Asad Khattak, had filed a case in the court seeking custody of his two children Ahram Khan seven and Amal Khan six.

The Civil Judge Raja Faisal Rasheed, while hearing the case, summoned the witnesses and adjourned the hearing till November 8. The couple had parted ways in 2017.

