Court Suspends Arrest Warrants Against Ex-DG NAB In Tayyaba Gul Case

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2023 | 09:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :A local court on Wednesday suspended the arrest warrants of former DG NAB Shehzad Saleem and separately served notices to respondents in his acquittal plea in the Tayyaba Gul case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Faizan Haider heard the defamation case filed by Tayyaba Gul.

The former DG NAB appeared before the judge. At this, the court suspended his bailable arrest warrants.

The court instructed him to also submit surety bonds worth Rs 20,000. Shehzad Saleem also filed an acquittal plea. To this, the court served notices to the respondents.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till April 8.

