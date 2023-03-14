UrduPoint.com

Court Suspends Imran Khan's Arrest Warrants In Judge Threatening Case

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Court suspends Imran Khan's arrest warrants in judge threatening case

A local court on Tuesday suspended the non-bailable arrest warrants against former prime minister Imran Khan till March 16, in judge threatening case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :A local court on Tuesday suspended the non-bailable arrest warrants against former prime minister Imran Khan till March 16, in judge threatening case.

Additional Session Judge Faizan Haider Gilani announced the verdict on the petition filed by PTI's chairman.

Imran Khan's lawyer adopted the stance that all sections applied in the FIR against his client were bailable. To a question from the judge, he said that previously no warrants were issued in this case.

The lawyer said that his client was a former prime minister and it was his right to be provided security. The judge asked whether the petitioner had anything in written regarding the withdrawal of security? The lawyer said that he would provide the same.

The judge asked the lawyer to tell any legal reforms introduced by the PTI's government. He said that Imran Khan could come in Kacheri as the court had to provide him copies of the case documents.

The prosecutor said that the sections applied in the FIR had no connection with the arrest warrants.

PTI's lawyer prayed the court to adjourn the case till March 21, as they had filed a petition to IHC seeking appearance of Imran Khan through video links. Taunting at this, the judge said that then he could adjourn the case for two months.

After hearing arguments, the court suspended the arrest warrants of Imran Khan till March 16. The court also instructed the lawyer to provide the proof regarding the withdrawal of the security of PTI's chairman.

It may be mentioned here that Imran Khan had challenged the his arrest warrants on the same day. The petition was filed before the duty judge Sikandar Khan due to the leave of session Judge Tahir Mehmood. However, the case was marked to the court of additional session judge Faizan Haider Gilani. The arrest warrants were issued due to continuous non-appearance of PTI's chairman before the court.

