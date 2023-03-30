Court suspends non-bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :A lower court on Thursday suspended the non-bailable arrest warrants of PTI chairman Imran Khan till tomorrow in the woman judge threatening case.

Additional Session Judge Sikandar Khan heard the appeal filed by the former prime minister against the decision of judicial magistrate Malik Aman who issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan last day.

Imran Khan's counsel Faisal Chaudhry Advocate said that there were threats to the life of his client during his appearance. The administration had changed court location due to the threats, he said.

After hearing arguments, the court suspended the arrest warrants of Imran Khan till tomorrow and also served notices to the respondents.