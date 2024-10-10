(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Lahore High Court Multan Bench has suspended the notification of Dr. Kamran as the unopposed general secretary of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Punjab.

According to the prosecution, Dr.

Kamran's appointment was challenged by Dr. Zahid Mahmood, leading the court to stay the notification. While the election for the positions of president and joint secretary is scheduled for October 13, the court has deferred its decision regarding the general secretary post until the next hearing.