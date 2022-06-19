Court takes notice of Law student murder

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :District & Sessions Court Hyderabad on Saturday took notice of the death of a law student whose body was found some days ago.

The court ordered the Qasimabad police station to submit a report about the death of 21 years old Ashfaq Hussain Shar, who was a law student at Meetharam Campus of Sindh University.

Shar's body was found in the apartment where he lived in Naseem Nagar.