Open Menu

Court Takes Notice On Fertilizer Issue In Mirpurkhas

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2024 | 10:16 PM

Court takes notice on fertilizer issue in Mirpurkhas

Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners of Mirpurkhas, and Agriculture Secretary on Wednesday received notices from the High Judiciary regarding a fictitious scarcity of fertilizer in Mirpurkhas area

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners of Mirpurkhas, and Agriculture Secretary on Wednesday received notices from the High Judiciary regarding a fictitious scarcity of fertilizer in Mirpurkhas area.

In hearing the petition of Supreme Court lawyer Sindh High Court circuit Mirpurkhas Bar President Advocate

Jan Ali Junejo against the fertilizer mafia and black marketing of fertilizer.

In the High Court circuit Mirpurkhas, the divisional bench of the SHC Mirpurkhas circuit comprising of Justice Salah-u-din Phanwar and Justice Amjad Ali, heard the case.

The court issued a directive to regulate the storage of illicit fertilizer in godowns, guarantee the delivery of fertilizer at official rate, issuing fertilizer cards in accordance with the portal, and to make sure all documentation, should be presented in the next hearing.

APP/hms/

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Sindh High Court Agriculture Amjad Ali All From Court

Recent Stories

BFC appreciable step of current govt: President FC ..

BFC appreciable step of current govt: President FCCI

3 minutes ago
 IG Police Sindh visits Mirpurkhas

IG Police Sindh visits Mirpurkhas

3 minutes ago
 JAH announces to support PML-N in elections

JAH announces to support PML-N in elections

3 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer of Constable Muhammad Arshad offere ..

Funeral prayer of Constable Muhammad Arshad offered

7 minutes ago
 Attack foiled at Israel's Sweden embassy: ambassad ..

Attack foiled at Israel's Sweden embassy: ambassador

7 minutes ago
 ATC sets aside orders declaring Fawad Chaudhry PO

ATC sets aside orders declaring Fawad Chaudhry PO

5 minutes ago
BB Shaheed Youth Development Program becoming self ..

BB Shaheed Youth Development Program becoming self-sufficient

5 minutes ago
 PPP to address challenges, protect people's rights ..

PPP to address challenges, protect people's rights if voted to power: Khursheed

5 minutes ago
 4 killed, 1168 injured in 1121 RTCs in Punjab

4 killed, 1168 injured in 1121 RTCs in Punjab

5 minutes ago
 RWMC ensures cleanliness of district during heavy ..

RWMC ensures cleanliness of district during heavy rains

5 minutes ago
 Two-day seminar held on assistive technology

Two-day seminar held on assistive technology

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Provincial Minister KPK Ahmad Rasool Ban ..

Caretaker Provincial Minister KPK Ahmad Rasool Bangash visits TMA Kohat

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan