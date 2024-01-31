Court takes notice on fertilizer issue in Mirpurkhas

Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners of Mirpurkhas, and Agriculture Secretary on Wednesday received notices from the High Judiciary regarding a fictitious scarcity of fertilizer in Mirpurkhas area

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners of Mirpurkhas, and Agriculture Secretary on Wednesday received notices from the High Judiciary regarding a fictitious scarcity of fertilizer in Mirpurkhas area.

In hearing the petition of Supreme Court lawyer Sindh High Court circuit Mirpurkhas Bar President Advocate

Jan Ali Junejo against the fertilizer mafia and black marketing of fertilizer.

In the High Court circuit Mirpurkhas, the divisional bench of the SHC Mirpurkhas circuit comprising of Justice Salah-u-din Phanwar and Justice Amjad Ali, heard the case.

The court issued a directive to regulate the storage of illicit fertilizer in godowns, guarantee the delivery of fertilizer at official rate, issuing fertilizer cards in accordance with the portal, and to make sure all documentation, should be presented in the next hearing.

APP/hms/