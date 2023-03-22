(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :A local court on Wednesday terminated an appeal of Imran Khan's focal person Hassan Khan Niazi against his two-day physical custody to the police in an FIR regarding breaking police barrier.

Additional Session Judge Sikandar Khan announced the verdict on the petition against the verdict of judicial magistrate. The investigation officer informed the court that medical examination of the accused was conducted last day and he was completely healthy.

The prosecutor said that there was no CCTV cameras near the crime scene. If there were CCTV footage then the prosecution could request for photogrammetric test, he said.

Hassan Niazi's lawyer Sher Afzal Murawat said that police should be granted physical remand of the accused only on the basis of solid reasons. He said that the police couldn't recover any pistol from the custody of his client. He prayed the court to declare the physical remand of his client as illegitimate.

Faisal Chaudhry Advocate said that Hassan Niazi was arrested even he got interim bails in three cases. He said that there was no police barrier that day outside judicial complex.

Earlier, the court reserved judgment and later dismissed the appeal.