Court Terminates Bail Of Two Accused

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2023 | 09:27 PM

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday dismissed the bail petitions of two activists of PTI allegedly involved in riots and vandalizing the public property

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday dismissed the bail petitions of two activists of PTI allegedly involved in riots and vandalizing the public property.

ATC Judge Abul Hassnat Zulkernain announced the verdict against the interim bail petitions moved by accused Syed Mehtab and Sayed Aftab in FIR registered by Shams Calony Police Station.

During the course of proceeding, the defence lawyer adopted the stance that his clients were not even present at the crime scene.

He said that the two accused were alleged for leading the protests but there were no proofs against them.

However, the prosecutor contradicted with the stance and said that the two accused were present at the crime scene. The accused attacked the SP office and pelted stones on it, he said, adding that the both persons also stole laptop and other valuables from the office.

After hearing arguments, the court terminated the interim bail of the two accused after which they were arrested by the police.

